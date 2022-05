A masked Joel Embiid returned to the court Friday and just his presence changed the series, with the 76ers winning Game 3 and looking much improved from the losses in Miami. After that win, a reporter asked Embiid if the elbow from fellow Cameroonian Pascal Siakam — which gave him the concussion and fractured orbital bone — was intentional. He said no, but then went into a thoughtful reaction to the Raptors fans, which at the time of the injury chanted “f*** Embiid.”

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO