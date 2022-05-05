ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Laughing groom encourages hundreds of West Ham fans to join in as he poses for pictures with his new bride in a Frankfurt square - as club legend Tony Cottee leads supporters' raucous chants from a fountain!

By Sam Mcevoy, Shekhar Bhatia For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A newlywed couple have truly had a day to remember after their wedding pictures were hilariously gatecrashed by hundreds of West Ham supporters in Frankfurt's iconic Romerberg square.

Thousands of Hammers fans have descended on the German city ahead of their side's Europa League semi-final second leg with Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Bundesliga side currently taking a 2-1 aggregate lead into tonight's tie.

In the hours building up to kick-off, West Ham fans swarmed the city's famous cobbled town square leaving one newly-married couple with a rather unique new set of pictures.

As they had their picture taken with the romantic Romerberg houses behind them, a number of Hammers fans joined the picture much to the delight of the loved-up couple, who took the hilarious moment in their stride.

West Ham supporters hilariously gatecrashed a couple's wedding pictures in Frankfurt
The Hammers faithful crossed their arms in support of their club while the newly-married couple posed for their wedding photos

The party atmosphere was felt around the city, with one familiar face leading the chants from just across the square.

With just hours before arguably the club's biggest game in their history, West Ham great and Sky Sports pundit Tony Cottee orchestrated the song 'West Ham are massive, everywhere we go', with the travelling support in full voice ahead of kick-off.

However, while there may be a jubilant atmosphere in Romerberg square, the same can't be said for other West Ham fans in the city.

West Ham great Tony Cottee lead the chants from across the square while stood on a fountain
Cottee then booted a ball into the crowd with the Hammers fans in full voice before kick-off

The semi-final tie has been marred by scenes of violence from Frankfurt ultras on Wednesday, which saw two West Ham fans beaten unconscious and detained in hospital overnight, MailOnline revealed on Thursday.

The two men were ambushed by a vicious gang of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters as they walked along a street at Schul Strasse at 6.30pm local time.

They remained in hospital on Thursday and were in a ‘poorly condition’ after the attack by around 50 people, most in masks.

Frankfurt police said they were ‘ashamed’ over the attack on the innocent West Ham United supporters.

More than 30 people were arrested and held in custody overnight. Police said Germans formed the largest number of those detained.

Early on Thursday after several sporadic attacks on supporters of the London Premier League side, around 800 West Ham fans marched into the red light district.

The jubilant scenes comes less than 24 hours after two West Ham fans were beaten unconscious by a gang of Eintracht Frankfurt supporters

They left from O’Reillys bar and headed for a confrontation with German rivals. But they were hemmed in by police and unable to reach opposing supporters.

But 15 more arrests of Germans were made in the red light area for violent behaviour.

German police official Thomas Hollerbach told MailOnline: ‘We feel shame over these Frankfurt fans. I don’t like to call them fans, but I will just for the use of the word.

’Their behaviour has been terrible against West Ham United fans. They just attacked them for supporting another side and for no other reason that they are from West Ham or are from England.

‘We just want to have a celebratory semi-final between Frankfurt and West Ham and have the best team to win the competition.’

He said the German hooligans who set about attacking fans from England were not representative of the majority of the city.

There were clashes between the fans after the Europa League semi-final first leg in London
The Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will host the second leg of the Europa League semi-final

He added: ‘I will say that 98 per cent of Frankfurt people and fans are decent individuals.

‘Our aim now is to ensure a safe semi-final match tonight to help the West Ham United supporters to the stadium and to bring them safely back into the city.’

Police were adamant to stress that the major blame for the trouble centred on home fans, although a few West Ham fans retaliated in Waxy’s bar which was attacked early today.

A waiter was injured inside Waxy’s, police said.

A major police operation to keep the peace will swing into action on Thursday night and police will be more concerned if West Ham United are defeated and thousands of ticketless and disgruntled fans are on the loose in the city to seek revenge on their attackers.

