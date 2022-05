The Boston Red Sox open up their series against the Chicago White Sox Friday as they continue their homestand at Fenway Park. This game will be the first Friday Night Baseball broadcast of the season for the Red Sox, which means it will not air on NESN or any conventional TV channels. Instead, the game will be broadcast exclusively via Apple TV+ on smart TVs and streaming devices. However, viewers can still watch the game for free. A subscription is not needed to watch the game. Instead, viewers will just need to sign in with an Apple ID to watch the game. You can find the exact link to the Red Sox-White Sox game here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO