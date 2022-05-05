ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3: Where to watch and how to get tickets

By Ryan Craggs
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MAY 03: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 03, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee.  (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Two games in, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors have seen as many Flagrant 2 foul ejections as games played in their Western Conference Semifinals matchup: In Game 1, Warriors forward Draymond Green received a Flagrant 2 for his foul on Grizzlies’ forward Brandon Clarke when Green dragged Clarke down to the floor by his jersey. In Game 2, Warriors guard Gary Payton II fractured his elbow after a hard fall when Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks struck Payton in midair. Brooks was assessed a Flagrant 2 and tossed from the game, but the Warriors took the bigger loss, with Payton out 3-5 weeks.

Needless to say, the series has been physical so far, eliciting plenty of criticism from Dubs head coach Steve Kerr . Game 3 is back in the Bay on Saturday, and it's the Warriors' first home game in the series. In all likelihood, the Chase Center will be rocking.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Game 3

  • When: Saturday, May 7, 5:30 p.m. PST
  • Where: Chase Center
  • TV: ABC ( Hulu+Live TV for streaming)
  • Radio: 95.7 The Game, San Francisco
As of press time Thursday, the cheapest pair of tickets to Game 3 on Ticketmaster was running $294 per ticket with fees included. Those seats were in section 210 (the upper bowl corner). On Stubhub, the cheapest pair cost $346 each with fees included.

Compare those prices to Game 5 against the Nuggets : The cheapest tickets for that game were going for $190 apiece, two days before tipoff. That's an increase already of 55% — and this isn't even a close out game.

On the high end, a pair of tickets in row AA (courtside) were selling on Ticketmaster for a whopping $12,871 each with fees included. Game 5 tickets for Nuggets vs. Warriors were going for $11,065 — a modest increase of 16% per ticket. The groundlings (or in this case, ceilinglings?) suffer more as the Dubs go deeper into the playoffs, having to dig deeper into their pocketbooks with each successive game.

What to watch for in Grizzlies vs. Warriors Game 3

The Warriors' stable of 3-point shooters were ice cold from deep in Game 2: The Warriors shot 7 of 38 on 3-pointers, with stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson going a chilly 5 for 23. That'd be bad for batting average in baseball, and it's far worse on 3-pointers in basketball.

Aside from a better shooting night against a tough Memphis defense, the Warriors will also have to wear out Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. The All NBA highlight reel shot 15 of 31 in Game 2 for 47 points. Memphis had one of the best defenses in the NBA this season — the Warriors were no slouches themselves — but the Dubs can't simply rely on shots going in with a change of venue. They physical play is likely to continue, and that starts with targeting the Grizzlies' brightest star.

