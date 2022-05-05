Multiple local teachers from Pennsylvania named ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists

Multiple local teachers named “Teacher of the Year” finalists Teachers from several local counties have been nominated to be named Pennsylvania’s 2023 “Teacher of the Year.” (FatCamera/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG. Pa. — Teachers from several local counties have been nominated to be named Pennsylvania’s 2023 “Teacher of the Year.”

Educators have been nominated from Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The nominated teachers are:

Ryan Hardesty, Blackhawk School District, Beaver County

Abbey Nilson, Shaler Area School District, Allegheny County

Ashlee Peters-Roberts, Burrell School District, Westmoreland County

Jason Turka, Bethel Park School District, Allegheny County

Melissa Unger, South Fayette Township School District, Allegheny & Washington counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) looks for teachers who demonstrate excellence in teaching and offer outstanding academic contributions to students of the state. Teachers of grades K-12 can be nominated for the honor.

The winner of the award will be announced in Harrisburg in the fall.

A red moon is coming on May 15 A total eclipse means that the entire moon enters the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group