ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Multiple local teachers from Pennsylvania named ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalists

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0SQq_0fU3y6QV00
Multiple local teachers named “Teacher of the Year” finalists Teachers from several local counties have been nominated to be named Pennsylvania’s 2023 “Teacher of the Year.” (FatCamera/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG. Pa. — Teachers from several local counties have been nominated to be named Pennsylvania’s 2023 “Teacher of the Year.”

Educators have been nominated from Allegheny, Beaver, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

The nominated teachers are:

  • Ryan Hardesty, Blackhawk School District, Beaver County
  • Abbey Nilson, Shaler Area School District, Allegheny County
  • Ashlee Peters-Roberts, Burrell School District, Westmoreland County
  • Jason Turka, Bethel Park School District, Allegheny County
  • Melissa Unger, South Fayette Township School District, Allegheny & Washington counties

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) looks for teachers who demonstrate excellence in teaching and offer outstanding academic contributions to students of the state. Teachers of grades K-12 can be nominated for the honor.

The winner of the award will be announced in Harrisburg in the fall.

A red moon is coming on May 15 A total eclipse means that the entire moon enters the darkest part of Earth’s shadow. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Related
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 Education#Burrell School District#Allegheny Washington#Cox Media Group
YourErie

Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Federal REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 3, 2023

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia International Airport officials on Monday to remind Pennsylvania residents who want REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards and have not yet gotten one to gather the needed documents now to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Pennsylvania’s Bank Accounts Bursting With $$$

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf says the commonwealth not only has more money than expected in the General Fund and a fat Rainy Day Fund, but it’s important to spend that money to lower costs for residents. The Democrat May 2 announced the fiscal year-to-date General Fund collections are 12.4%...
Watauga Democrat

Pennsylvania House of Representatives passes package of bills that would reverse ban on fracking in Delaware River Basin

Harrisburg, Pa.--The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday passed a package of legislation that would increase fossil fuel energy production in the state. This package of bills would significantly diminish the strength of the Delaware River Basin Compact (DRBC), an inter-state agreement between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware which created a commission to oversee regulations in the Delaware River. It would also increase Pennsylvania’s power in voting within the commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bird flu spreads to 7 farms in Pennsylvania

The avian flu reached a seventh commercial farm in Pennsylvania, affecting more than 19,000 ducks on a Lancaster County farm over the weekend. The brings the statewide death toll to more than 3.8 million birds, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. "We're staying on top of the issue as...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania must increase wages for personal care attendants: Here’s why | Opinion

Across Pennsylvania, people with disabilities are experiencing a disturbing reality that endangers their health and well-being. I am referring to the state-wide shortage of personal care attendants. I know, because I am a person with cerebral palsy who relies upon personal care attendants. Pennsylvania needs to take steps to attract and retain their workforce by ensuring higher wages.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn Hills High School getting rid of cellphones next school year

PENN HILLS,, Pa. — It’s in their pockets or hands, almost never out of their sight, but cellphones are having big impacts on children. “For kids who are spending endless hours on social media it does seem to worsen anxiety symptoms, depression symptoms and interfere with sleep,” said Dr. Tony Mannarino, AHN’s chair of psychiatry and behavioral health.
PENN HILLS, PA
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
83K+
Followers
105K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy