DENVER (CBS4) – It’s become a very familiar situation along the Front Range this season. The combination of dry air, warm temperatures, and gusty winds will create critical fire danger on Monday and probably on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Denver and most of the metro area for high fire danger from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph together with relatively humidity under 15% and above normal temperatures in the 70s means if a fire were to start, it could spread very quickly in...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 MINUTES AGO