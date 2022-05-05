Vicksburg tries again for bridge repair funds

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is seeking state emergency funds to replace the Hatcher Bayou bridge on Fisher Ferry Road.

The Vicksburg Post reported the bridge is the main access road to Sports Force Parks. City leaders noted that people walk on the bridge to get from the sports complex to nearby convenience stores, putting themselves at risk since the bridge doesn’t have pedestrian access. However, city leaders want a new bridge would include safer access for pedestrians.

The board applied for the emergency funds in 2021 to pay for the bridge repairs and to hire Stantec to evaluate the bridge’s problems.

According to the newspaper, the bridge would remain open while a new one is constructed next to it.

