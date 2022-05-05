ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg tries again for bridge repair funds

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zob9z_0fU3xLXw00

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is seeking state emergency funds to replace the Hatcher Bayou bridge on Fisher Ferry Road.

The Vicksburg Post reported the bridge is the main access road to Sports Force Parks. City leaders noted that people walk on the bridge to get from the sports complex to nearby convenience stores, putting themselves at risk since the bridge doesn’t have pedestrian access. However, city leaders want a new bridge would include safer access for pedestrians.

FAA: Richard’s Disposal trucks should move from Hawkins Field

The board applied for the emergency funds in 2021 to pay for the bridge repairs and to hire Stantec to evaluate the bridge’s problems.

According to the newspaper, the bridge would remain open while a new one is constructed next to it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Warren County sheriff takes pay cut

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, May 2, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace brought attention to a disparity in his salary to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. The Vicksburg Post reported Pace told the board that his salary has been higher than it should have been after reviewing the 2020 census data. The […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi city struggles to find workers

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — The City of Greenwood is in the midst of an “unprecedented” labor shortage, Mayor Carolyn McAdams said. “We can’t get people to stay working,” she said. “We’ll hire somebody, and they’ll work for a few days and just walk off the job.” The last year has been especially difficult. She said the public […]
GREENWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Drug give-back to be held in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A drug give-back will be held in Hazlehurst for Copiah County neighbors who are 65 or older on Wednesday, May 18. Neighbors can bring expired or unneeded prescription medications for proper disposal. Participants can also enjoy a drive-thru plate lunch, goody bags, educational materials and a chance to win door prizes. […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Vicksburg, MS
Government
City
Vicksburg, MS
WLBT

South Jackson residents struggle with ‘eyesore home’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neighbors can butt heads every once and awhile over minor issues, but there is nothing minor about what some homeowners in South Jackson are currently dealing with. Junk and debris litters one South Jackson neighborhood as one home’s garbage overflows into other people’s yards - and...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Stores#Urban Construction#Aldermen#Hatcher Bayou#The Vicksburg Post#Hawkins Field
WJTV 12

MS man charged with rape in Dollar General kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with rape and sexual battery after an investigation by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department in Mississippi. Anthony Sisk has been charged after two victims, a mother and son, were allegedly kidnapped from a Marshall County Dollar General and brought back to Lafayette County. Investigators said Sisk sexually […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

5 arrested after weekend traffic stops in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies made five arrests during weekend traffic stops. The first arrest happened on Friday, April 22, 2022. Deputies said they stopped a vehicle that was traveling on Highland Boulevard for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies found 100 grams of marijuana, 1 ½ dosage units of morphine, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
WJTV 12

Two from Jackson face drug charges in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people from Jackson were arrested in Adams County after deputies found over 2,000 ecstasy tablets and marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday, April 9. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said deputies stopped a car on Liberty Road for a traffic violation. After receiving consent to search the car, […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two arrested, 25 kilos of drugs recovered in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies recovered 25 kilos of drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday, April 14, and two women were arrested. Deputies said they saw a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driving carelessly on Interstate 59 North around 10:15 p.m. The driver consented to a search of the car initially, then rescinded. […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on L.J. Martin Street in McComb

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigation after a man was shot and killed in McComb on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on L.J. Martin Street and Lincoln Street. The victim, 25-year-old Jamorris Shaw, of Magnolia, had been shot multiple times. Police said […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

4 arrested after contraband delivered to Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced four people were arrested after investigators received information about contraband being delivered to the Raymond Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies observed a white Dodge Journey on the grounds of the facility. They said four people were inside the vehicle. Jones said the occupants […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy