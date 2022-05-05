ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox partner with Caesars Entertainment, Sportsbook

By Larry Hawley
CHICAGO – On the same day that Bally’s River West location was selected as the finalist for a Chicago casino , one of the city’s baseball teams entered into a sports betting partnership with another company.

The White Sox announced that they’ve made Caesars Entertainment their exclusive casino partner while also naming Caesars Sportsbook as the official sports betting partner for the team.


“By teaming up with a globally recognized entertainment leader in Caesars, we are delivering the combined brand reputation and shared commitment to offer our fans an extraordinary sports and entertainment experience,” said White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer Brooks Boyer in a statement released by the club. “With energized talent on the field, our partnership with Caesars enhances the excitement for our fans with new experiences and programs.”

Both Caesars Entertainment and Sportsbook will get access to White Sox logos and marks, rotational LED signage, digital and social media assets, along with White Sox experiences through the Caesars Rewards program.

New additions to Guaranteed Rate Field include prominent, TV-visible fixed signage with a right field board with gaming destinations and channel lettering at the top of the left field video board.

Caesars Entertainment and Sportsbook will also be featured in White Sox marketing, merchandise, awith offers to come for fans through the Caesars Sportsbook app.

“It’s a perfect time for Caesars to align with an iconic franchise like the Chicago White Sox,” said Tom Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment in a statement through the club. “Some of the most passionate sports fans in the country call Illinois home. Caesars can provide White Sox fans and sports fans across the state with the very best in sports experiences through our world-class resorts and the recent relaunch of the Caesars Sportsbook app now available for mobile registration.”

