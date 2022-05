Plans are moving forward for the former UPMC/St. Joseph’s hospital complex located at 235 College Ave. in Lancaster. Baltimore-based Washington Place Equities closed on the property back in January after property was rezoned from hospital use to mixed use on the six-acre site. Washington Place Equities plans to build about 50 townhomes on what was the hospital’s parking lot and retrofit about 160 apartments into the main hospital building, according to Lancasteronline.

HOMELESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO