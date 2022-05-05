Music video dedicated to Mayfield

Most people think that because I work in radio and media that I have a golden ticket to meet any celebrity. Even typing this makes me laugh because that could not be farther from the truth. Some people in this industry do have contacts and know-how to meet famous people when they come to town. Not this girl.
The Hwy 54 Spring Yard Sale is taking place this weekend and we have all the details if you've got some spending money burning a hole in your pocket. This is one of the yard sales of all yard sales. According to Evansville Living;. What started with one woman's effort...
Country star Mickey Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, has died. He was 86. Gilley died Saturday in Branson, Missouri, where he helped run the Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre. He had been performing as recently as last month, but was in failing health over the past week.
The goldenrod (the most terrible allergy weed ever) is to be revered as it is the KY state flower. You learn "My Old Kentucky Home" as an infant or you might get exiled to Indiana. The best day of the year isn't Christmas or your birthday - it's the first...
Country singer Kassi Ashton has some exciting news to share. According to PEOPLE, Ashton is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. He made the proposal all the more special for Ashton by proposing in the same place where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram followers that Myatt proposed...
Legendary outlaw country-rock band Confederate Railroad is coming to the Henderson County Fairgrounds for a special concert celebration. It's going to be a rowdy good time to support local heroes. I've always been a huge fan of Confederate Railroad. In the 1990s, they hit the country music industry going full...
If you're going to pop the question, why not do it at one of Louisville's most iconic places?. Two couples decided to make a special day even more special at Churchill Downs. It happened on Kentucky Oaks Day, hours before the fillies took to the track. Crowds of visitors had already made their way to Churchill Downs to begin their Oaks celebrations.
May 4th may be a day of celebration for Star Wars fans across the globe, but for Erin Napier, it is a tarrying reminder of a scary incident involving her 4-year-old daughter Helen. The Home Town star marked Star Wars Day on Wednesday by urging parents to protect their children as she marked the anniversary of a scary incident involving her daughter, which she recounted in an emotional social media post.
A few short years ago, Navji (“Navy”) Dixon, a self-described “European-Kentucky girl at heart,” was living in Owensboro finding her bearings in the performing arts. On Saturday, May 14, the 25-year-old, who resides in Lexington, will make her film debut as Lucia in the Lifetime film “Revenge Best Served Chilled,” premiering at 7 p.m. central time.
