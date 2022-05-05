Tornado uproots trees as it rips through city in Kansas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is a Next Weather Alert day due to a couple of rounds of potentially severe storms, with reports of golf ball-sized hail already coming in. Read the updates below: Update (9:10 a.m.): Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Anoka, Benton, Chisago, Mille Lacs, Isanti, Sherburne, Stearns and Wright counties until 9:30 a.m. Additional severe t-storm warnings in Becker and Otter Tail counties are set to expire at 9:15 a.m. ⚠️ SEVERE T-STORM WARNING for areas shaded in orange until 5/09 9:30AM. Severe storms can produce hail 1" or larger, 60+ mph winds & tornadoes. Move to an interior room...

