ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

2 teens go missing on same day in Champaign

By WICS/WCCU Staff
newschannel20.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The Champaign Police Department is looking for information regarding two people who went missing on the same day. One of the missing individuals is a 19-year-old woman named Ricriana Allenia...

newschannel20.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Champaign Police: One hurt in shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said that one person was hurt in a shooting that happened Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Beardsley avenues at 11:30 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. They found multiple shell casings at the scene and found a car had also been […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Champaign, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juice Wrld
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police need help to locate missing 19-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Wccu#Wics
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced to life in prison

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 51-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison because of charges stemmed from a 2018 shooting and charges that he has had before the shooting. On November 17, 2021, Dwayne K. Taylor of Springfield was found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm, armed habitual criminal and unlawful […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man charged after damage done to gaming machines

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced 41-year-old Teejay T. Foltz was charged on Friday with one count of burglary and one count of criminal damage to property. The charges allege that on April 20, Foltz entered a building, 32 Below, located at 101 North Walnut Street in Strasburg, Illinois […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Officers find drugs, stolen gun in man’s home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is behind bars after officers said they found drugs and a stolen gun in his house early Friday morning. In a news release, officials stated the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office D.I.R.T. executed a search warrant at the home of Contavious Kidd, near North 22nd and Montgomery Lane in Springfield. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy