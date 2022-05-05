ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

D.C. Wants to Help Tourism Industry Rebound From Pandemic Losses

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LJpaV_0fU3vQDP00

D.C. officials have unveiled an initiative to revive the city’s tourism industry, which has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic over the past two years.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Destination DC CEO Elliott L. Ferguson II, in concert with local and national partners, talked about bringing tourists back to the city at a rally Wednesday at Union Market in Northeast.

“D.C. tourism industry recovery is underway, as domestic visitation outpaced our initial forecast, but visitor spending and jobs created through tourism are not recovering as quickly,” Ferguson said. “I thank Mayor Bowser and the D.C. Council for recognizing that the key for us to make up ground begins with additional funding to market our destination. Welcoming back business meetings and overseas travelers are also crucial factors to recovery.”

D.C. tourism data shows that in 2021, the city’s domestic visitation was 18.8 million (up 44% over 2020; down 17.5% over 2019). Visitors to the city in 2021 spent $5.4 billion (up 45% over 2020; down 34% over 2019) and supported 57,933 local jobs (up 41% over 2020; down 27% over 2019).

Bowser said in 2019, the city welcomed almost 25 million visitors.

“They came for work, for vacations, for field trips, and while they were here, they stayed at our hotels, shopped at local businesses, and ate at our restaurants,” the mayor said. “For us, that means jobs for our residents and it means revenue that we can reinvest into our neighborhoods.”

The rally is an annual event held during the U.S. Travel Association’s National Travel and Tourism Week. The travel industry supports 10% of all U.S. jobs.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Travel#Destination Dc#Union Market#The D C Council
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy