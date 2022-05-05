ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Animal causes power outage in Salt Lake City, South Salt Lake

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A large power outage in the Salt Lake City and South Salt Lake areas made for dangerous driving conditions on the roads Thursday.

The outage affected over 5,000 customers, according to Rocky Mountain Power. Officials said an animal, possibly a squirrel, got into the electrical equipment and caused the outage, which was repaired by 11:15 a.m.

Video below shows traffic signals out along State Street in South Salt Lake

Signals Out

Video along State Street showed numerous traffic signals out, leaving drivers to decide on their own when to cross streets.

Rocky Mountain Power
Map shows location of large power outage in Salt Lake Valley on Thursday

