LOVELOUD music festival returns to SLC after a two-year hiatus

LOVELOUD, the music festival founded by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds to support the LGBTQ community, is returning to Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 14 at the Vivint Arena after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

In addition to Imagine Dragons, the festival will feature performances by WILLOW, Anitta, David Archuleta, Neon Trees, The Aces, Mat & Savanna Shaw, morgxn, Parson James, Silver Cup and The Encircle Youth Choir.

Speakers include Devon Rouse, the first openly gay NASCAR driver, who share his personal journey.

All proceeds from the festival will go to its charity partners, including GLAAD, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, Encircle, Equality Utah, the Utah Pride Center and other organizations supporting LGBTQ youth.

LOVELOUD has also partnered with the NVAK Foundation's Artist Care Program, which helps to create new opportunities for young musicians to express their voices and develop careers in music.

Through the program, LOVELOUD will feature additional performers from the trans community including Jakk Fynn, Zora and Storyboards.

Go to the LOVELOUD website for tickets and more information about the festival.

