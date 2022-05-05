ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

LOVELOUD music festival returns to SLC after a two-year hiatus

By Laura Polacheck
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Q6xD_0fU3v2MS00

LOVELOUD, the music festival founded by Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds to support the LGBTQ community, is returning to Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 14 at the Vivint Arena after a two year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

In addition to Imagine Dragons, the festival will feature performances by WILLOW, Anitta, David Archuleta, Neon Trees, The Aces, Mat & Savanna Shaw, morgxn, Parson James, Silver Cup and The Encircle Youth Choir.

Speakers include Devon Rouse, the first openly gay NASCAR driver, who share his personal journey.

All proceeds from the festival will go to its charity partners, including GLAAD, the Tegan and Sara Foundation, Encircle, Equality Utah, the Utah Pride Center and other organizations supporting LGBTQ youth.

LOVELOUD has also partnered with the NVAK Foundation's Artist Care Program, which helps to create new opportunities for young musicians to express their voices and develop careers in music.

Through the program, LOVELOUD will feature additional performers from the trans community including Jakk Fynn, Zora and Storyboards.

Go to the LOVELOUD website for tickets and more information about the festival.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC4

First-ever Utah Fungi Festival kicks off Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, the first-ever Utah Fungi Festival kicks off — featuring speakers from around the country. On May 13 at 7:00 p.m., researchers, mycologists, and activists will gather at 425 North 400 West for an intimate and private event that will educate attendees on the world of psychedelic medicine.  There […]
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy