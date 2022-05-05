Cool & Unsettled!

Tonight in Spokane, we will continue to see rain showers with the overnight low dropping to about 43 degrees. Thunderstorms will continue develop across the Inland Northwest and concentrate in the Camas Prairie area. Winds will be breezy with a southwest wind 7 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than 1/10 of an inch, however higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO