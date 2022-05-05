ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'She gets the salad 'cause she's fat': Bullies send Domino's pizza to Kansas teen's home with cruel message on the receipt 'which the delivery driver read aloud'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bullies sent an order of Domino's pizza to a Kansas teen's home with message that read, 'She gets the salad 'cause she fat,' which the victim's family claims was read aloud to her.

Marty Postlethwait, the teen's grandmother who did not specify the girl's age, said she was shocked when the order came to the home in Gardner on Monday night, with the family describing it as a 'borderline hate crime' as they demanded the bullies be held accountable.

'This little girl's feelings were crushed,' Postlethwait told Fox4. 'There's no I'm sorry. There's nothing we can do.'

'I think, to the extent they went to, this person needs to be held accountable for their actions. The sad part is — Domino's hasn't made it any easier for them to find out any answers,' she added, noting that the family has complained at the local and corporate levels.

Domino's has denied the allegations that the driver read the message aloud but apologized to the family for the words on the receipt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QpyZA_0fU3uEyY00
A Kansas girl received a Domino's order on Monday night with a receipt that read: 'She gets the salad cause she fat,' which the delivery driver allegedly read aloud to her 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H11C0_0fU3uEyY00
Marty Postlethwait, the teen's grandmother, said the girl was crushed and that the family demands those responsible for the order be held accountable

The company said in a statement: 'We send our deepest apologies to the family impacted by this hurtful language. It is upsetting that the person who placed this order took advantage of our online ordering system in this way.

'We look forward to discussing this incident with the family directly.'

A manager for the Domino's in Gardner could not be immediately reached for comment as employees said he is out of town this week.

According to Postlethwait, the order was likely placed using Domino's website, which allows special instructions and messages to be made for deliveries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NVKk_0fU3uEyY00
Domino's denies that the receipt was read aloud but apologized for the order that was made through its franchise in Gardner, Kansas (pictured)

Mallory Smith, the teen's mother, expressed her frustration on Facebook that Domino's allowed the message to appear on the receipt.

After receiving this delivery the other night - I am APPALLED that @dominos would actually list this in the delivery instructions,' Smith wrote. 'Bullying is a REAL thing.'

Postlethwait suggested that the cruel prank came from a bully at the Gardner-Edgerton School District, where the teen goes to school.

School district officials said the district does not tolerate any kind of bullying and hopes the family will reach out to them for help.

Comments / 1

