ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Duckhorn makes another vineyard purchase in Central Coast region

By BILL SWINDELL THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUPKg_0fU3u7si00

The Duckhorn Portfolio in St. Helena announced Tuesday it bought a 289-acre ranch in the Paso Robles American Viticultural District to further source wine grapes from the Central Coast region.

Duckhorn, which became a publicly traded company last year, said the property has 265 acres of vineyard planted to cabernet sauvignon. That adds to its other investments along the Central Coast that already includes 82 acres of its estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan.

The wine company said the fruit will go into its Postmark and Decoy labels, the latter which continues to attract strong sales for the winery. The company reported for the second quarter that its overall net sales were $98.7 million, an increase of $15.1 million, or 18% versus the prior year period.

“There is a reason why Paso Robles has the most Cabernet Sauvignon acreage of any appellation in California outside of Napa Valley,” Alex Ryan, chief executive officer and president of The Duckhorn Portfolio, said in a statement.

“In addition to producing phenomenal Cabernet Sauvignon, the Paso Robles winemaking community has done a fantastic job of building global awareness for the region and its wines. Putting down roots in this acclaimed region is an important next step in our long-term vision.”

C. Mondavi & Family enter canned wine market

C. Mondavi & Family is getting into the canned wine business.

The St. Helena-based company is partnering with John Curtis & Sons, creators of West + Wilder, to bring the premium canned wine brand to more consumers through Mondavi’s strong distribution and sales network.

C. Mondavi was ranked as the 18th-largest wine company in the country last year producing 1.7 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly.

The company joins the E. & J. Gallo Winery and Delicato Family Wines, among others, in pursuing growth through the canned wine category, which is popular with younger consumers.

Sparkling canned wines have had a 27% sales growth over the past year, C. Mondavi noted.

“We bring incredible strength in distribution and sales with our distribution network, which will give the wines a boost in the marketplace and ultimately allow us to make an even bigger U.S. impact,” said David Brown, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, whose portfolio includes Charles Krug Winery, CK Mondavi and Family and French Blue.

Far Niente gets new marketing head

Kate McManus has been selected as the new vice president of marketing for Far Niente Family of Wineries & Vineyards in the Napa Valley.

McManus previously worked as vice president of marketing at Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners and vice president of marketing at Delicato Family Vineyards. She also worked at Constellation Brands Inc., where she led marketing for domestic and international wineries.

In her new role, McManus will oversee consumer, digital and trade marketing for Far Niente and its portfolio that includes Nickel & Nickel, Bella Union, EnRoute, Dolce and Post & Beam.

“She excels at building brands with a consumer first approach and will bring her expertise and insight to her new role, creating strategies for each brand that will allow them to complement our overall portfolio,” CEO Steve Spadarotto said in a statement.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

Comments / 1

Related
SFGate

California's 'class of 1972' wineries continue to raise the bar

Fifty years ago, much of what we now consider Northern California wine country consisted of plum orchards for prunes and groves of walnut trees. These were cash crops that replaced grape vines ripped out during Prohibition in the 1920s. A renaissance was already underway. Heitz Cellars, Robert Mondavi, Schramsberg, Stag's...
NAPA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Business
City
Saint Helena, CA
State
California State
Saint Helena, CA
Business
City
Vineyard, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Vineyards#New Wine#Trade Marketing#The Duckhorn Portfolio#Postmark#C Mondavi Family#John Curtis Sons
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Saurabh

These are the cheapest beachside neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles County is a melting pot of cultures from all over the world, with one of the most diverse populations in the country. All of this, along with the appeal of Hollywood and billionaires, makes it one of the most expensive cities in the world to live in. Even the cheapest of the cheap places in Los Angeles County can be exorbitantly priced. Keeping this in mind, let's take a look at some of the most affordable (by LA standards) seaside communities in Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Buster Posey’s 106-Acre Butte County Property Hits The Market For $3.9 Million

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – San Francisco Giants legend Buster Posey is selling his 106-acre Butte County ranch. The asking price? $3.9 million. Listed by California Outdoor Properties, Springer Lodge is nestled about 150 miles away from San Francisco – right between Yuba City and Oroville. (credit: California Outdoor Properties) The ranch boasts “incredible” duck hunting, according to the listing, as well as “excellent” bass and catfish fishing. The main home on the property stands at 3,340 square feet and features 5 bedrooms and 5 and a half bathrooms. A 4,800 square-foot barn, complete with a game room and other amenities, also stands on the property. Posey, who retired after last season, is moving back to his home state of Georgia. He already sold his six-bedroom, five-bathroom Lafayette mansion back in March for $9.28 million. See more photos of Posey’s Butte County getaway at California Outdoor Properties’ listing.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Fairfield, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Fairfield is a thriving city in California with outstanding attractions. It is located in Solano County, California, halfway between Sacramento and San Francisco. Things to do in Fairfield, CA include a variety of tourist attractions, including the Travis Air Force Base and the Jelly Belly headquarters. Also, if you're hungry and enjoy breakfast, this is a good spot to go.
FAIRFIELD, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
3K+
Followers
320
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy