In-form Moore continues hot streak at Chester

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Temple Of Artemis provided Ryan Moore with his sixth winner in just two days at Chester as the Derby entry got off the mark at the fourth time of asking in the Roofing Consultants Group Handicap.

Having won both Classic trials on Wednesday on Changingoftheguard and Thoughts Of June, as well as winning on the sprinter Live In The Dream, he scored on the second day with Outgate before Aidan O’Brien provided him with another two winners.

Star Of India justified 6-4 favouritism in the Dee Stakes, booking his ticket for Epsom in the process, and while Temple Of Artemis was only winning off a mark of 88, the fact remains that O’Brien left him in the Epsom Classic at the latest forfeit stage.

Having seen off Trojan Horse, the Galileo colt had to be brave as the 9-4 favourite to hold off the late surge of Mr Alan by half a length with Paddy Power cutting the winner to 33-1 from 66s for the blue riband.

“You’d have to be happy with that, I didn’t really get too many words off Ryan but he did what we’d hoped he would,” said Kevin Buckley, Coolmore’s UK representative.

“Aidan was confident he’d step up for a mile and a half, which he did, he’ll learn a lot from that and we couldn’t be happier.

“The decision by everyone will be taken where he goes next, but the fact Aidan even left him in the Derby tells you what he thinks of the horse. It was nice for him to do that.

“He’s also a full-brother to Kingfisher, who won the Dee Stakes on this day in 2014.”

Outgate had earlier justified 9-4 favouritism in the Deepbridge Handicap, getting the better of market rival Koy Koy by a length.

“Ryan gave him a beautiful ride and it all went very smoothly,” said Daniel Kubler, who trains the winner together with his wife Claire.

“He was very complimentary about him and said he has the pace for seven furlongs and would stay a mile, but a stiff mile might stretch him at this stage.”

Amy Murphy has been busier in France than the UK in the opening weeks of the season but proved she is a trainer for all seasons as Pride Of America (3-1) blitzed his rivals in the Boodles Raindance Handicap

Ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, who is no stranger to employing those tactics on the Roodee, the five-year-old bounded out of the stalls and never saw another runner.

“I’m delighted. He’s a lovely horse and I’m very lucky to have been sent him,” said Murphy.

“We got him in December and we’ve brought him back slowly and now we’re reaping the rewards.

“Today was Plan A and we’ll go back and have a think about where to go next.”

Democracy Dilemma looks like having a date at Ascot (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

David Evans will consider Royal Ascot for his two-year-old Democracy Dilemma (11-2) who put his experience to good use in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden.

“I don’t know how good the race was, but we could take him to Ascot for a day out,” said Evans.

“There might be something before Ascot for him, I’d imagine we’ll take him.”

Look Out Louis (2-1 favourite) is a tough and reliable sprinter and gained another success in the ICM Stellar Sports Handicap.

The six-year-old, who joined Julie Camacho from Tim Easterby in October 2020, has seemingly found a new lease of life this spring.

Militia broke best, giving Look Out Louis (2-1 favourite) a tow into the straight and it all looked very straightforward – and it was until Count D’Orsay closed to within a head at the line.

Winning jockey Jason Hart said: “I was running on fumes in the last 50 yards. The ground is just a bit dead today and he’d ideally want it like a road. They’ve done a great job with him at home, he just needs to be fresh.”

