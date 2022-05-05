ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthews, NC

Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity to dedicate its 115th home

 3 days ago

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity will dedicate its 115th home May 21. The dedication celebrates the hard work of homeowners Natalie and Isaiah as well as the generosity of their sponsors. Partnering with Wells...

WCNC

Humane Society of Charlotte is moving into their new building soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Humane Society of Charlotte is moving into their new facility on May 19th! They will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on that day to welcome the public into their new space. They will have shelter tours and media interview available that day. Before...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2022 Jiggy with the Piggy Festival begins next week on May 11

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: The countdown is on. We are one week away from Jiggy with the Piggy. The festival returns with the smells and tastes of barbeque and fun for the entire family. Make plans now to join us next week, May 11 – May 15, in downtown Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
City
Matthews, NC
WCNC

Water restored at northwest Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers and staff members at Whitewater Academy in northwest Charlotte said they were having to use buckets to flush toilets for students after a burst water pipe interrupted service to the building. Water has since been restored. Some parents and staff members told WCNC Charlotte's Richard...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Oodles of Doodles, festive event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a wonderful event happening in the Queen City called Oodles of Doodles. Here to talk about it is Dr. Susan Bonilla and Carlos Rich. The vision for Oodles of Doodles is two fold: to celebrate the awesomeness of doodle dogs and also provide an educational outlet to inform potential dood pet parents. Doodles have a playful, fun energy that has made them incredibly popular but they are sometimes only looked at from the surface. We want people to see beyond the fluff. We are excited to be educating people on the specific needs of having a doodle as well as helping support rescue groups and raise money for our Veterinary Care Charitable Fund. We also wanted to create a festival that would give an amazing experience for humans and their fur babies to enjoy together. The Entertainment Zone will have live music by popular local band Pope & Bert, a performance on the main stage by magician Hayden Childress who was featured on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" on the CW, and pet trivia from Big Pop Productions. The event will be full of fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wells Fargo
The Gaston Gazette

Mechanical bull, Zumba, performances and more at Siete de Mayo event in Gastonia

Gastonia Police and local Hispanic organizations will partner to host a Siete de Mayo celebration Saturday, May 7. “We want to make a difference with people who want to make a difference doing something that makes a difference at a time that makes a difference,” Gastonia Pastor Ray Hardee said of the Siete de Mayo celebration hosted by Gastonia Police and local organizations.
GASTONIA, NC
The Star

Parenting is a lifelong mission for Shelby couple

Mandy Marburger’s house is full of children, noise, laughter and occasionally a few tears. She describes it as chaos, but in a good way. Marburger always knew she wanted to be a mother and have a houseful of children - she just didn’t anticipate how it would happen.
SHELBY, NC
The Star

Airstream gathering returns to uptown Shelby this weekend

In 2021, uptown Shelby was home to a first-of-its-kind gathering of luxury campers and travel trailers in North Carolina. This weekend, that gathering returns bigger and better. The 2022 Shining in Shelby Airstream weekend starts 9:15 Friday morning with a parade of trailers and campers through uptown Shelby. The event...
SHELBY, NC

