Elmira, NY

Elmira woman arrested for SNAP benefits welfare fraud

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira woman has been accused of receiving more than $1,400 in SNAP benefits in Chemung County while also receiving benefits out of state, according to police.

Shadawne Stokes, 28, was arrested by the Elmira Police Department on May 4 in connection to the incident. The arrest stems from an investigation into an application Stokes filed with the Chemung County Department of Social Services.

According to the arrest report, Stokes allegedly applied and then received benefits in Chemung County while also receiving benefits in New Jersey. Police said she allegedly received $1,476 in Supplemental Nutrition Assitance Program benefits that she was not eligible for.

She was charged with one count each of 4th-degree Welfare Fraud, 4th-degree Grand Larceny, and 1st-degree Offering a False Instrument for Filing, all class-E felonies.

