May 9 (UPI) -- A wildfire in New Mexico has reached 176,273 acres in size prompting officials to plead with residents to evacuate their homes. The Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon fires, which began in mid-April as two separate fires that later combined into the largest blaze in the United States, reached 43% containment but grew Sunday after "very active fire behavior" because of wind, officials said in an update Sunday morning.

LAS VEGAS, NM ・ 32 MINUTES AGO