Teams conduct water rescues, tell drivers to use extreme caution

JASPER/NEWTON COUNTIES, Mo. – Area rescue teams remind drivers of the importance of using extreme caution during flooding.

The Jasper Fire and Rescue team has conducted at least one close water rescue.

“We have already done one water rescue that almost didn’t make it when the car was swept off the road by flash flooding. Most highways and roads have water over them in places. If you have to travel PLEASE use extreme caution and DO NOT drive into any water over the road.”

The Seneca Area Fire Protection District has also responded to a report of a truck stalled in low water.

“Seneca District responded to a report of a water rescue 1/2 mile south of Quince Road on Crow at 4:25 am. Upon arrival, crews found a Silverado 1/2 ton truck stalled out in the low water that was flooded. The driver had managed to climb out on to the top of the truck once the cab filled with water. An attempt was made to extend hay bed arms to reach the driver, but not long enough. Second attempt was made with a backhoe and driver was able to get safe ground. Thanks to Newton County Ambulance and Sheriff for their response as well.”

You can find road condition resources here.

