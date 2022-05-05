ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, MO

Teams conduct water rescues, tell drivers to use extreme caution

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DS1us_0fU3rhPi00
KOAM Image

JASPER/NEWTON COUNTIES, Mo. – Area rescue teams remind drivers of the importance of using extreme caution during flooding.

The Jasper Fire and Rescue team has conducted at least one close water rescue.

“We have already done one water rescue that almost didn’t make it when the car was swept off the road by flash flooding. Most highways and roads have water over them in places. If you have to travel PLEASE use extreme caution and DO NOT drive into any water over the road.”

The Seneca Area Fire Protection District has also responded to a report of a truck stalled in low water.

“Seneca District responded to a report of a water rescue 1/2 mile south of Quince Road on Crow at 4:25 am. Upon arrival, crews found a Silverado 1/2 ton truck stalled out in the low water that was flooded. The driver had managed to climb out on to the top of the truck once the cab filled with water. An attempt was made to extend hay bed arms to reach the driver, but not long enough. Second attempt was made with a backhoe and driver was able to get safe ground. Thanks to Newton County Ambulance and Sheriff for their response as well.”

You can find road condition resources here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

BREAKING: Truck driver rescued from high water

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The driver of a semi is rescued from the cab of his truck, after driving into high water. Around midnight Thursday (5/5) the Carl Junction Fire Department was dispatched to rescue the single occupant of a semi-truck, after the driver found himself in more than two feet of water that flowed […]
CARL JUNCTION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Newton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Jasper, MO
County
Newton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#Jasper Newton Counties#Koam News Now
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed  in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Quapaw, Okla. woman suffers medical emergency, crashes minivan, dies later at Mercy Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Friday evening about 6:15 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash at 36th and S Main alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and Newton County Ambulance responded. Capt William Davis, PIO, releases details in press release, “investigation showed that a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country minivan was traveling southbound on Main Street in the outside...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy