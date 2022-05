The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Communications Center is trying to put together a database of information about parish livestock, and they're asking owners to help. "Our Communications Center is in the process of updating the Contact Information that we have on file for all of the Livestock owners in Evangeline Parish," a release from the sheriff states. "This information is VITAL for the Communications Center to have on hand in the event that they may need to contact and/or notify you regarding any incident that may be occurring in reference to: Loose Livestock, A Vehicle Accident Involving Livestock, Property Damage Involving Livestock, etc."

EVANGELINE PARISH, LA ・ 6 MINUTES AGO