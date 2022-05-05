Midland County crime log: Woman calls 911 saying she's too drunk, later refuses medical help

(Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Tereasa Nims.

Wednesday, May 4

9:40 p.m. - A deputy was dispatched to a Lincoln Township residence regarding a 23-year-old woman who reported that a silver truck followed her home from the grocery store. The woman did not recognize the vehicle and wanted the area checked. The deputy patrolled the area but was unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

12:13 p.m. - A deputy stopped a vehicle that was involved in an accident in Bay County. The driver didn't know that his trailer struck another car. His information was turned over to Bay County.

11:30 a.m. - Deputies and EMS were dispatched to an Edenville Township residence after a 41-year-old woman called 911 saying that she was too drunk. Upon EMS arrival, the woman decided she no longer needed medical help.

11:41 a.m. - A 55-year-old Jasper Township man called 911 and reported three teenagers walking on his property. The man advised that the teenagers ran into the woods after he yelled at them to get off his property. Deputies searched the area, but the teenagers were not located.

9:50 a.m. - A deputy was dispatched to Lee Township for rocks in the roadway. Midland County Road Commission was dispatched to assist with removing the rocks. The vehicle that lost the rocks wasn't located.

5:17 a.m. – Deputies were called when an unknown person failed to pay for $20 in gas at a Coleman gas station. No suspects.

4:41 a.m. – A deputy responded to a single vehicle in a ditch in Jerome Township. The deputy spoke with the 29-year-old male driver. The vehicle was pulled from the ditch and did not receive any damage from the incident.

4:16 a.m. – A deputy was called to a Homer Township residence when a 63-year-old man was awakened by his automatic garage door opening. The deputy and the man checked the garage. Nothing appeared to be missing or out of place. The deputy cleared the scene without incident.