Millersville, PA

Millersville University moves graduation ceremonies inside

By Lauren Rude
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3gOH_0fU3qUzm00

(WHTM) — Due to the forecast of rain and wind with dropping temperatures for both Friday night and all-day Saturday, Millersville University will move all graduation ceremonies indoors to the Pucillo Gymnasium.

For indoor graduation, masks will be required for all graduates and guests. Undergraduate ceremonies will also be divided into three separate ceremonies and guests will need a special ticket to enter the gym.

Graduates are responsible for providing tickets to their guests for their ceremony time. The times for the ceremonies, as outlined by the university, are as followed:

  • Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. – Lombardo College of Business and College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences
  • Saturday, May 7 at 1 p.m. – College of Science and Technology
  • Saturday, May 7 at 5 p.m. – College of Education and Human Services and the School of Social Work

The graduate ceremony will be held on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. For all ceremonies, Pucillo will open one hour prior to the start of the ceremony. Those who are unable to attend can watch from Millersville.edu .

IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

