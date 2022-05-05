Vice President and Associate Counsel, Program Network Policy

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association (“NCTA”) – headquartered in Washington, D.C.- represents network innovators and content creators that connect, entertain, inform and inspire consumers every day. Our industry supports three million American jobs and employs at least three hundred people in every congressional district. NCTA’s member companies have a groundbreaking history and equally impressive vision for the future, emboldened by a spirit of innovation, creativity and passion to be the best.

NCTA seeks a Vice President and Associate Counsel of Program Network Policy who will support the public policy agenda of NCTA’s program network members.

Essential Functions:

· Identifies and analyzes proposed regulations and legislation for impact on program network members.

· Communicates with internal and external stakeholders to develop and advocate for public policy positions that affect NCTA program network members, including lobbying on Capitol Hill, before state legislative bodies, and at regulatory agencies.

· Drafts pleadings, talking points, and other documents with focus on impact on program networks.

· Maintains relationships with and communicates NCTA priorities to program network members to increase engagement in the Association’s activities and goals.

· Serves as key liaison with, and provides oversight of, third party groups with which NCTA interacts on behalf of program network members (including TV Parental Ratings Monitoring Board and The Advertising Coalition).

· Tracks trends in programming business, including advertising, ownership, online video, etc., to help the Department and NCTA understand video market developments that may have policy implications.

· Helps draft and distribute weekly policy update to keep members consistently appraised about ongoing and emerging issues relevant to the membership.

· Coordinates efforts to track and respond as appropriate to state legislative activities that impact program network members.

· Collaborates with other NCTA departments to represent program network interests in NCTA activities and to help other departments obtain programmer content and feedback to advance the Association’s strategic goals.

· Performs other duties as assigned.

Background/Skills/Abilities Preferred:

· Law degree from an accredited law school.

· Active status licensed attorney in any state or District of Columbia.

· At least five years of relevant legislative, regulatory, or policy experience.

· Knowledge of content creation and distribution business fundamentals required.

· Knowledge of policy-making process on Capitol Hill and regulatory agencies required.

· Ability to interact with and consult members of the industry at all levels.

· Strong presentation skills; skilled oral and written communicator.

· Ability to write analyses of business and policy issues, as well as talking points for internal and external use.

· Open, consensus-oriented; ability to work as an effective and collaborative team player.

· Ability to work with a minimum of supervision and possess a high degree of initiative, judgment and discretion.

· Proficiency with MS Office.

What We Offer

NCTA believes that diversity of experience and perspective are strengths and seeks to continue to grow a highly committed, skilled, and collaborative staff. In addition to a highly competitive salary and bonus program, and a platform of extensive benefits, NCTA is committed to the development and overall wellbeing of our team members. We offer traditional (medical, dental, vision, flexible spending, life, AD&D, LTD, STD) and enhanced benefits such as parental leave, a wellbeing program, employee assistance program and commuting benefits. We also offer a robust 401k plan, a generous paid time off plan, paid holidays, and a paid winter break.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We at NCTA are committed to building a culture where diverse people, ideas, and experiences are welcomed, included, and celebrated; where our employees can thrive as they bring their best authentic selves to work every day. NCTA provides equal employment opportunities to all applicants without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, family responsibilities, genetic information, disability, matriculation, political affiliation or veteran status in accordance with applicable federal, state and local laws governing non-discrimination in employment.

To Apply

Send your resume and one-page letter summarizing your interest, qualifications, and salary expectations. Please reference the Vice President and Associate General Counsel, Program Network Policyposition in your cover letter. Email your application to ksmith@ncta.com. Attention: VP, Human Resources, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association, 25 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Suite 100, Washington, DC 20001 or apply here:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=3ebc9de4-a186-4a55-abec-83b1447151d5&ccId=19000101_000001&jobId=445366&source=CC2&lang=en_US