Director, Office of the CEO – Pandemic Prevention Institute

The Pandemic Prevention Institute will close the gap between pathogen detection and response—from nations to neighborhoods. The Institute will build an equitable, representative network of data systems that respects sovereignty, upholds the highest ethical standards, and empowers decision-makers to respond efficiently and effectively to pathogen threats. We will ensure that early warnings sound when needed and local actors are empowered to take appropriate steps before it is too late. Embracing a combination of technological innovation, capacity building, and multi-sector collaboration, the Institute and its partners will transform the world’s ability to capture signals and provide rapid response. Ultimately, our success will be measured in the lives and livelihoods we save.

Position Overview

The Pandemic Prevention Institute is seeking a Director, Strategic Integration, to manage the office of the CEO and lead cross-functional work at the Pandemic Prevention Institute. The Director, Strategic Integration is a dynamic role working with the CEO to advance the Institute’s objectives. They will be a trusted advisor to the CEO and to team members across the institute. The Director, Strategic Integration supports the CEO across all responsibilities and ensures that the work of the institute is aligned and executing on a prioritized agenda. They manage the CEO’s office affairs, projects that have the biggest impact on the CEO’s change agenda and handle special initiatives that have important strategic implications. The Director, Strategic Integration also works closely with the staff and the CEO to enhance ongoing team initiatives, programs, and strategic management of external relationships.

Location: This position is based in Washington, DC.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate the CEO’s Office affairs , work and projects that have the biggest impact on the organizational agenda; and prioritize the CEO’s time, leading to successful planning and execution of work.

, work and projects that have the biggest impact on the organizational agenda; and prioritize the CEO’s time, leading to successful planning and execution of work. Provide strategic oversight of CEO’s activities. Collaborate with the Rockefeller Foundation teams, President’s office, Communications, Legal, Finance, Operations, IT, HR, and program leadership on planning the CEO’s time and focus.

Supervise the CEOs administrative team, and prioritize the CEO’s calendar of appointments , activities, and events, advising on essential and important engagements, both internally and externally.

, activities, and events, advising on essential and important engagements, both internally and externally. Prepare the CEO for all high-level meetings with outside visitors, assuring strategic advice and follow up.

for all high-level meetings with outside visitors, assuring strategic advice and follow up. Manage the activity of the CEO’s office , overseeing staff, and supporting their activity and development.

, overseeing staff, and supporting their activity and development. Direct and design internal alignment and integration strategies across the Institute’s teams. This includes collaborating with and empowering each team to deliver on the PPI goals, identifying strategic connection opportunities and designing collaborative projects, especially those that integrate Global Networks, Data, Communications and Operations.

strategies across the Institute’s teams. This includes collaborating with and empowering each team to deliver on the PPI goals, identifying strategic connection opportunities and designing collaborative projects, especially those that integrate Global Networks, Data, Communications and Operations. Facilitate decision making by posing essential questions to guide the development of strategy and advancement of goals.

by posing essential questions to guide the development of strategy and advancement of goals. Work with senior management on appropriate response and action to emerging issues that confront the institute.

Strategic Process Management

Construct ongoing agenda of the CEO’s office with an eye towards advancing and evaluating issues against CEO’s and institute priorities.

with an eye towards advancing and evaluating issues against CEO’s and institute priorities. Construct and manage the Institute’s Leadership Team processes and strategy and build weekly agendas to reflect relevant priorities.

and build weekly agendas to reflect relevant priorities. Manage the Institute’s preparation and involvement with The Rockefeller Foundation company-wide processes. This includes business process reviews; quarterly strategy reviews; and reporting to the Board of Directors and President’s Office.

Internal & External Engagement

Lead the engagement processes and act as the liaison between the CEO’s Office and The Rockefeller Foundation’s teams including Innovation, Health, The President’s Office, and other teams within the Foundation to ensure coordination and alignment.

teams including Innovation, Health, The President’s Office, and other teams within the Foundation to ensure coordination and alignment. Support the CEO to advance external partnerships and other special projects.

and other special projects. Represent the CEO and the Pandemic Prevention Institute as required, both internally and externally, serving as a senior ambassador and representative of the CEO. Serve as liaison to relevant government, business and academic communities as required.

Education, Experience and Skills

Minimum ten years’ leading fast-paced, strategic projects in a relevant setting, such as strategy units in companies, governments, or large non-profits; project-based professional service firms; or rapid growth start-ups.

Experience in strategy and management consulting, the philanthropic sector, grant-making, partnerships.

Expertise in process design and management, organizational transformation, and systems management.

Experience working at the innovative frontier of a field, preferably related to pandemic prevention networks.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification/experience demonstrating the ability to learn quickly and work in a disciplined way to produce high quality knowledge products.

Qualifications and Competencies

Project Management : Ability to work-backwards from set goals and understand critical path dependencies, establish, and manage different workstreams, draw from a diverse set of tools and approaches to manage progress and mitigate risks, and adapt when circumstances change.

: Ability to work-backwards from set goals and understand critical path dependencies, establish, and manage different workstreams, draw from a diverse set of tools and approaches to manage progress and mitigate risks, and adapt when circumstances change. Execution : A strong sense of urgency and the ability to work with multiple stakeholders to drive towards milestones. Stays focused on priorities amid many competing demands. Able to quickly develop “plan B” when original plans hit roadblocks.

: A strong sense of urgency and the ability to work with multiple stakeholders to drive towards milestones. Stays focused on priorities amid many competing demands. Able to quickly develop “plan B” when original plans hit roadblocks. Strategy : Strategic mindset with ability to identify and prioritize what’s important in any project, demonstrates innovative and creative approaches to work, ability to organize chaos into coherent plan.

Strategic mindset with ability to identify and prioritize what’s important in any project, demonstrates innovative and creative approaches to work, ability to organize chaos into coherent plan. Communication : Able to translate complex topics into simple language. Can participate appropriately in executive settings and tailor briefs to a range of internal clients. Can represent the Foundation in a wide range of settings.

: Able to translate complex topics into simple language. Can participate appropriately in executive settings and tailor briefs to a range of internal clients. Can represent the Foundation in a wide range of settings. Leadership : An entrepreneurial sense of ownership over individual work and a sense of accountability to ensure the entire team succeeds. Comfortable with ambiguity and can move forward amid changing circumstances.

: An entrepreneurial sense of ownership over individual work and a sense of accountability to ensure the entire team succeeds. Comfortable with ambiguity and can move forward amid changing circumstances. Teamwork : Flexible in playing whatever role is necessary for team success. Demonstrate inclusiveness in encouraging participation from everyone to generate the best ideas and results. Can leverage the entire team – reports, peers, and managers – to achieve results.

: Flexible in playing whatever role is necessary for team success. Demonstrate inclusiveness in encouraging participation from everyone to generate the best ideas and results. Can leverage the entire team – reports, peers, and managers – to achieve results. Entrepreneurship: Proactive in crafting new ideas and creatively solving problems. Able to creatively secure and mobilize the resources required for a project’s success.

Proactive in crafting new ideas and creatively solving problems. Able to creatively secure and mobilize the resources required for a project’s success. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: You are committed to the mission of the Foundation, to inclusion, equity, and diversity in every aspect of your work, and to challenging conventional wisdom through evidence, reason, and amplifying dissenting, unconventional, and marginalized voices.

