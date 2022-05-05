ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Did Giants select top two players on Cowboys' draft board?

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
During the 2022 NFL draft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones did something that no one else has ever done before him: He shared the team’s draft board to reporters. Reporters with cameras.

The stunt was designed to prove the Cowboys had Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith rated ahead of offensive guards Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green. It was unprompted and drew the ire of Jerry’s son, Stephen Jones.

“Don’t show them that,” Stephen said. “Put that sheet down!”

Too late.

And Jerry’s original intent was lost when reporters and Internet sleuths began to optimize photos of the Cowboys’ draft board by using video stills and editing software. And although a clear HD version could not be achieved, enough was deciphered to reveal who Dallas had rated at the very top of their board.

The Athletic led the charge and proclaimed they had completed “enhancing the photo and breaking down player names and school names. … We were able to come up with what we believe to be the top 34 of 39 names on that sheet. The bottom five were just too difficult to decipher.”

The bottom names aren’t what’s relevant. At least not to the New York Giants. But the top two names on the board certainly are.

  1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon
  2. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Thibodeaux, of course, was selected by the Giants at No. 5 overall. They then nabbed Neal just two picks later. It was an absolute coup for the Giants even prior to Dallas’ draft board being revealed. But boy does that add a little extra icing on top of that cake.

The Cowboys never had a chance to grab either Thibodeaux or Neal, but that doesn’t make it any less sweet to know Jerry Jones was likely furious when the Giants landed who they viewed as the two best players in the draft.

Draft selections showed Cowboys are staying true to team identity

DALLAS — There are many ways to win in the NFL, which is something Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and CEO Stephen Jones is quick to tell everyone. Last season, the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl by pushing all their chips into the middle of the table, signing the best free agents and trading most of their draft picks for top-of-the-line talent.
