Letters to the Editor: Downey City Council

The Long Beach City Council has passed a new ordinance barring adults from visiting playgrounds unless they have a child with themCouncil members voted unanimously to approve the so called Kid Zone Law, which would ban adults from the city's 80 playgrounds unless they are supervising a child under 12 years old. Childless adults would still be able to visit the rest of the parks, including benches, the bathroom and other park facilities. City Councilman Al Austin said in the last year, playgrounds were vandalized, costing the city more than $1 million and that crime also increased where children play. "There have been...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO