Equinor and Aker BP have agreed to make the latter the operator of all discoveries in the NOAKA area. — Equinor and Aker BP have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the transfer of the Krafla operatorship from Equinor to Aker BP, making the latter the operator of all discoveries in the NOAKA area – Krafla and Fulla and North of Alvheim.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO