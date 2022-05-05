ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC state employees getting extra day off for booster shot

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees will be getting an extra day of vacation for receiving a COVID-19 booster.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday that provides the leave to workers whose Cabinet-level agencies report to him.

The extra time off will be given to those who have already received the first COVID-19 booster or those who show documentation by Aug. 31 of receiving one.

Cooper also announced that agencies are pausing a policy that began last September in which unvaccinated employees would have to be tested at least weekly.

It still may apply to workers in health care facilities or prisons.

