NC state employees getting extra day off for booster shot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state employees will be getting an extra day of vacation for receiving a COVID-19 booster.
Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Wednesday that provides the leave to workers whose Cabinet-level agencies report to him.
The extra time off will be given to those who have already received the first COVID-19 booster or those who show documentation by Aug. 31 of receiving one.
Cooper also announced that agencies are pausing a policy that began last September in which unvaccinated employees would have to be tested at least weekly.
