Earlie Bird Productions set to debut ‘The Loneliness Project’

By Joe DiProsperos
South Philly Review
 3 days ago
Following an extended break due to the coronavirus pandemic, Earlie Bird Productions will be premiering its first production since 2019 at Philly PACK on Thursday, May 19, with additional showings on May 20 and 21, at 8 p.m. The production, titled The Loneliness Project and performed by a cast...

southphillyreview.com

