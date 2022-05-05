Earlie Bird Productions set to debut ‘The Loneliness Project’

Ivy is the queen of the house. She gives you her big cute eyes and blinks a little, and you want to give her that last bite of food or an extra treat. You might look at this 2-year-old mini Australian shepherd and think, “Wow, she’s adorable.” As any aspiring queen, she needs the royal treatment. Warm blankets, being near her person(s) often, hanging on your lap, gentle voices and most importantly a fenced-in yard. She needs help on a leash. Ivy has been great with dogs and cats. She is also working on being open to a busier house but right now she is still adjusting to life outside of the mills, so older children and people with dog experience are a must. She is still unsure of the crate, so a home with a person there often would be ideal. To adopt Ivy, visit homeatlastdogrescue.com.
Comments / 0