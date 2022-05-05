ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Desmond Ridder selection lands Falcons on 2022 draft winners list

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BlsF_0fU3lcdz00

The Atlanta Falcons may have surprised some by selecting USC wide receiver Drake London in the first round over the weekend, but by the end of the 2022 NFL draft, it was clear the team had a plan.

Most draft analysts gave favorable grades to the Falcons for their eight-player rookie class. Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling listed the team among the NFL’s biggest winners, mainly for landing Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in round three.

Ridder wasn’t expected to go in the top 10, but it was widely believed he’d go in the mid-to-late first or early-second round. Obviously, the Bearcats signal-caller fell way past those projections, eventually landing in Atlanta with pick No. 74 overall.

Easterling on the Draft's "QB Stealers"

If you thought the Steelers landing Kenny Pickett at No. 20 was a bargain (and it was), the rest of this year’s quarterback class took things to a completely different level. Malik Willis (Titans), Desmond Ridder (Falcons) and Matt Corral (Panthers) all lasted until the third round, while Sam Howell (Commanders) fell all the way to the fifth round. All four of those teams got ridiculous value at the game’s most important position, something that just doesn’t happen in the draft.

Throw in the fact that all five of these quarterbacks landed in ideal situations for many different reasons, and you’ve got a recipe for turning a quarterback class with more questions than answers into one that could produce quality starters across the board, and even a couple of superstars.

Falcons Draft Grade Roundup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UaKHi_0fU3lcdz00
(AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Pro Football Focus: A
  • Draft Wire: B
  • Touchdown Wire: A-
  • USA TODAY: C-

Post-draft lineup projection: Starting Offense

Post-draft lineup projection: Starting Defense

Falcons sign 13 undrafted free agents

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Atlanta Falcons drafted a quarterback at the wrong time

The Atlanta Falcons have known for the last three years they needed a rebuild and a reset for a roster that was unable to recover from their infamous Super Bowl appearance. Despite knowing they weren’t headed in the right direction Atlanta stuck with Matt Ryan and the majority of their veterans keeping the core intact despite the less than impressive results.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
Person
Sam Howell
FanSided

Mike Tomlin endorsed Ryan Tannehill’s Malik Willis mentorship take

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave his thoughts on Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship comments towards rookie Malik Willis. This past week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was the talk of the NFL. When speaking with the media, Tannehill expressed his belief that he doesn’t think it’s his job to mentor the team’s rookie quarterback and third-round draft pick Malik Willis. That created quite the debate as to whether Tannehill’s stance was right or wrong.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Pro Football Focus#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Draft Wire#Steelers#Panthers
Larry Brown Sports

Former Ohio State star QB signs with professional team

Cardale Jones is a professional football player once again. But this time, he’ll have to travel north of the border. The Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League announced on Friday that they signed Jones to a deal. Jones will be replacing another former Buckeye and ex-teammate, J.T. Barrett, who is out for the 2022 season due to an injury sustained in March.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Falcons earn top NFC South mark

Grade: A- After trading away former NFL MVP and franchise icon, Matt Ryan, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith needed a strong 2022 draft class to reassure fans the club was headed in the right direction. I believe they accomplished precisely that with one of the better,...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bill O'Brien was present at Patriots' voluntary offseason workout

The New England Patriots have an interesting path to navigate with the departure of Josh McDaniels, along with a few key offensive coaches. Mac Jones is entering his second year in the NFL and he will have to adjust in a major way to the new offensive approach. Instead of bringing in an experienced offensive coordinator, Bill Belichick elected to put Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch heartwarming moment as Patriots QB Bailey Zappe gets call from Bill Belichick

Selecting Bailey Zappe in the fourth round was a surprise to many New England Patriots fans and NFL pundits. Mac Jones is the quarterback of the future and the Patriots still had needs while selecting in the fourth round. Regardless, Zappe had an incredible season at Western Kentucky and he now provides the Patriots with a smart and reliable backup. In 14 games — Zappe threw for 5,967 yards, 62 touchdowns and only 11 interceptions. That’s impressive for any Division I athlete.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

107K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy