LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s looking like a nice weekend for baseball, the Kentucky Derby, and Mother’s Day!. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the now desk and says rain showers that have been moving through the area to begin the day will gradually come to an end later this afternoon. The rain will end from north to south and it will take until after dinnertime for the rain to diminish for areas along and south of I-94. We can expect to see high temperatures in the lower 60s.

LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO