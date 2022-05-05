ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Mississippi officials offering $1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss — The Panola County, Mississippi, Sheriff's Office said Thursday they are offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a...

Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
WJTV 12

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WREG

Covington Police: Wife shot husband, turned herself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police said she shot her husband during an argument. Investigators identified Joselyn Yates as the accused shooter. She allegedly shot her husband twice. Covington Police said officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m. Neighbors told […]
COVINGTON, TN
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Traffic stops in Mississippi county lead to weekend haul of ecstasy, morphine, meth, marijuana an multiple weapons

In three different traffic stops Friday and Saturday, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies confiscated a haul of illegal drugs, including high-powered narcotics, and firearms from Natchez city streets and Adams County roadways. On Friday afternoon, deputies initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation on a vehicle traveling on Highland...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Second trial begins for Mississippi woman accused of killing 14-month-old stepdaughter. First trial ended with conviction later overturned by judge.

A jury was selected Monday in the second trial of a Mississippi woman who is accused of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter in 2017. T’Kia Bevily is charged with killing 14-month-old Jurayah Smith. She’s facing a capital murder charge. The new trial began Monday in Monroe County. In January...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Victim fighting for her life in Mississippi ICU after assault by three females ends with shooting in stomach, police say

Following a disturbance around midnight on Tuesday, a woman was shot and is in the intensive care unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the disturbance took place in the 2500 block of Halls Ferry Road. Four females were involved in a fight, with three females assaulting the victim.
VICKSBURG, MS
WTOK-TV

Victims’ names released in deadly shooting

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The names of the two people shot and killed at a local gas station last week have been released. Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that Quandarius Moffite, 19, and Brandarius Boler, 17 died Thursday afternoon. The shooting took place at the Exxon gas station on Highway 19. Meridian police have arrested Cordeyair Brown, 26. Brown is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
MERIDIAN, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor’s dog

NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Natchez Police Department on April 23, 2022, officers responded to the area of Woodlawn Street about a shot dog. Officers saw the owner’s dog lying on their front porch. The owner told police their dog had gotten into a neighbor’s yard, where the neighbor used what appeared to […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

