NBA legend Magic Johnson part of group looking to purchase Broncos

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have been in the conversation for the best player in the league throughout the last decade. While James has dominated the conversation for much of that time, in recent seasons, KD has made his claim for the title as well. This season wasn't ideal on that front for either though, the Lakers never made it into the postseason and the Brooklyn Nets were comfortably swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO