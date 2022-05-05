NBA legend Magic Johnson part of group looking to purchase Broncos

The Green Bay Packers have had one of the most woeful special teams units in recent memory. In fact, it can be argued that the Packers special teams has not been bearable to watch since 1996. In the Packers’ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers, special teams received much criticism for the team’s loss, and rightly so. Former coordinator Maurice Drayton was fired and replaced with Rich Bisaccia. Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator and interim head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Ironically, Maurice Drayton has been hired as a special teams assistant on the Raiders this season.
