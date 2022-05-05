Brabus' Crawler Is a Bespoke Off-Roader With G-Wagen Looks

This is likely one of the most unique Cobras to ever hit the sales floor. Carroll Shelby is one of the most recognizable names in the automotive industry for his feats both on the track and the showroom floor. More than just a charismatic salesman, Carroll Shelby was an engineer at heart with a passion for going fast. That tenacious spirit birthed many compelling performance cars, but the proverbial brainchild of the man must have been the Cobra. These tiny race cars were made to beat everything from Corvettes to Mustangs violently and stylishly. The vehicles blasted past nearly every other vehicle on any track, lucky enough to have them with this goal in mind. Nowadays, they are one of the world's most desirable sports cars, especially when they are as rare as this one.

