Charlottesville, VA

$15M award, some legal closure for Yeardley Love’s family

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Love wrote the words down so she wouldn’t forget what the jury concluded: that George Huguely V had acted in a willful, wanton way, resulting in the death of her daughter Yeardley. “It was to make a point that, in fact, it was intentional,” Love, of Cockeysville,...

wtop.com

Wbaltv.com

Families distraught over poor condition of loved one's gravesites at Mount Zion Cemetery

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Dozens of distraught families are demanding answers from Mount Zion Cemetery over the poor condition of their loved ones' gravesites. The cemetery on Hollins Ferry Road in Lansdowne is overgrown with weeds, tall grass and wildflowers. There are broken headstones, collapsing burial locations, a collection of uninstalled headstones and some markers are missing altogether. Some sites are now watery graves.
LANSDOWNE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Resident ‘Mr. Millionaire’ Claims VaxCash 2.0 Prize

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old Baltimore man known as “Mr. Millionaire” has collected the grand prize of the VaxCash 2.0 sweepstakes, the very million dollars now attached to his name. Dressed in a gold dollar sign hat, gold dollar sign shades and a shirt adorned with $100 bills, “Mr. Millionaire” collected his novelty-size check as the lucky winner among 2.2 million entrants in the state’s booster shot lottery. Other details about his identity were not provided. Maryland lottery officials said the Baltimore resident was notified of his windfall by the Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday. “I asked the man on the phone...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

DC Man Gets 10 Years In Maryland Casino Kidnapping

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a Washington, D.C., man to more than 10 years in prison for kidnapping a person from a hotel and casino, a U.S. Attorney said. Christopher Allen Young, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday to 126 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit kidnapping, U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron said in a news release. According to Young’s guilty plea, he and four others worked together in the February 2021 kidnapping. Two of the conspirators took the victim to southeast Washington, D.C. The victim’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

At Least Ten Shot, Two Killed Since Monday in Baltimore; Mayor, Commissioner Address Juvenile Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed. Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday. May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022 Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue. Double shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing $1.8M From Maryland Company

BALTIMORE (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to the theft of more than $1.8 million from the Maryland company where he worked, according to a federal prosecutor. Duane G. Larmore, 47, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty on Friday to wire fraud conspiracy and to aggravated identity theft, said U.S. Attorney Erek Barron in a news release. Larmore’s plea agreement said that from mid-September 2016 through about March 2020, Larmore conspired with others to steal more than $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, where he was an employee in charge of maintaining the books and records. Prosecutors said Larmore and his co-conspirators stole over $1 million from the business for their own purposes, including to make investments and to pay business expenses for the co-conspirator’s business without the knowledge and consent of the store owners. To conceal the theft and get money, Larmore used the identities of the owners to enter into contracts in which businesses can obtain cash quickly by leveraging accounts receivable, the news release said. As part of his plea agreement, Larmore will be required to pay restitution of more than $1.8 million. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
SALISBURY, MD
WTOP

1 killed in Forestville shooting

A man was killed after a shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Friday night. The shooting happened after 8 p.m. on the 7100 block of Donnell Place in Forestville near Maryland Route 4. After receiving a call about a shooting, officers arrived at the scene to find an adult...
FORESTVILLE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65

PERRY HALL, MD—A local icon has passed. James Uhrin, known by many as “Traffic Jam Jimmy,” has died at 65 years of age. The Perry Hall resident died of a heart attack, his family says. Uhrin was also the voice of Mondy the Seamonster on the “Captain Chesapeake” show on WBFF-TV in the ‘70 & ‘80s. Uhrin frequently guided commuters … Continue reading "James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65" The post James Uhrin, Perry Hall resident known as ‘Traffic Jam Jimmy,’ dies at 65 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PERRY HALL, MD
Abandoned SUV linked to escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer

May 6 (UPI) -- An abandoned SUV found in Tennessee has been linked to the corrections officer and inmate who escaped from an Alabama prison last month, authorities said Friday. The 2007 orange Ford Edge used by Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Jail...

