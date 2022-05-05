Cheyenne Police Still Trying to Identify Suspect in Car Dealership Burglary

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting in Denver’s Baker neighborhood on Friday. Derron Harris, 30, is being held for investigation of 1st Degree Murder. (credit Denver Police Department) Police arrested Harris about a block away from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 300 block of N Broadway where the shooting occurred. Police also identified a Chrysler 200 and a female person of interest in the case, both of which have been located. Denver Police say the female is not facing charges at this time. A search of Colorado court records shows Harris is currently on probation for...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO