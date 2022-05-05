ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave Junction, OR

One dead in Cave Junction head-on collision

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAVE JUNCTION, Ore-- One person is dead according to the Josephine County Sheriff's Office after two vehicles collided head on Laurel Road. The Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
Josephine County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Cave Junction, OR
State
Illinois State
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Accidents
Cave Junction, OR
Crime & Safety
Josephine County, OR
Accidents
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident#The Sheriff S Office#Illinois Valley Fire#Oregon State Police#Amr#Grants Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy