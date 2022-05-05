‘Immersive’ Barbie experience with life-sized Dreamhouse to tour North America

An “immersive” experience that lets guests step inside a life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse will tour North America this summer, with a stop planned in Los Angeles.

The attraction, World Of Barbie, will allow fans of the doll to explore her iconic and very pink home, walk down her neighborhood streets into various interactive rooms, and sit inside a life-sized Barbie Camper Van, according to a news release from live entertainment company Kilburn Live.

The experience will first launch in Toronto, Canada then visit multiple cities across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston and L.A., according to Kilburn.

(Kilburn Live)

Organizers say World of Barbie was designed for multiple generations in mind, from little tots to adults who grew up with the iconic doll.

The experience will feature various interactive rooms inspired by Barbie’s many careers and play sets.

Fans will be able to walk the pink carpet and pose for photos from inside an oversized iconic Barbie box in the fashion studio room, board a spacecraft, climb in the driver’s seat of Barbie’s camper van, become a news anchor at Barbie’s TV studio and get some snacks from a themed cafe, according to the news release.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse will have different intricately designed rooms with plenty of photo ops.

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement.

The experience is a result of a partnership between Kilburn Live and Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie.

“With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!”

Organizers have not announced when the experience will arrive in L.A. Kilburn says information on future tour dates will be available online on theworldofbarbie.com .

