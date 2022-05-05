ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Immersive’ Barbie experience with life-sized Dreamhouse to tour North America

By Nouran Salahieh
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

An “immersive” experience that lets guests step inside a life-sized Barbie Dreamhouse will tour North America this summer, with a stop planned in Los Angeles.

The attraction, World Of Barbie, will allow fans of the doll to explore her iconic and very pink home, walk down her neighborhood streets into various interactive rooms, and sit inside a life-sized Barbie Camper Van, according to a news release from live entertainment company Kilburn Live.

The experience will first launch in Toronto, Canada then visit multiple cities across the U.S., including New York, Chicago, Houston and L.A., according to Kilburn.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZYjT_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQpbj_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXFRY_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FataV_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1dwd_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqA0U_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UV1hV_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMZp0_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYbdX_0fU3gWyc00
    (Kilburn Live)

Organizers say World of Barbie was designed for multiple generations in mind, from little tots to adults who grew up with the iconic doll.

The experience will feature various interactive rooms inspired by Barbie’s many careers and play sets.

Fans will be able to walk the pink carpet and pose for photos from inside an oversized iconic Barbie box in the fashion studio room, board a spacecraft, climb in the driver’s seat of Barbie’s camper van, become a news anchor at Barbie’s TV studio and get some snacks from a themed cafe, according to the news release.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse will have different intricately designed rooms with plenty of photo ops.

“We were asked to bring Barbie’s playset to life. Who can say no to that opportunity?” Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said in a statement.

The experience is a result of a partnership between Kilburn Live and Mattel, the toy company behind Barbie.

“With this exquisitely designed attraction we were intentional about delivering an exciting experience that would leave younger fans with the sense that they could do anything or be anything,” said Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “And, for those who grew up with Barbie, we wanted to spark a little bit of nostalgia, give these fans a chance to step back, re-invent themselves, if only for an afternoon, and spend a day in the Dream Life!”

Organizers have not announced when the experience will arrive in L.A. Kilburn says information on future tour dates will be available online on theworldofbarbie.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Dave Chappelle may face civil suit after being attacked on stage

While the man accused of charging at Dave Chappelle during a live performance Tuesday night appears to have escaped felony charges, Chappelle may be facing civil liabilities over his attacker’s injuries, a legal analyst said Thursday. Chappelle was finishing up his Netflix is a Joke show at the Hollywood Bowl when 23-year-old Isaiah Lee allegedly […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North America#Mattel#Doll#World Of Barbie#Kilburn Live
Distractify

He's Back! Johnny Depp Will Make His Long-Awaited Return to the Big Screen

As we enter week four of the ongoing defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, all anyone can discuss is their respective careers. Since 2020, there has been a petition to remove Amber from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — it currently has over 3 million signatures. Clearly, no one wants the 36-year-old to keep her career in the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
KTLA

Convicted murderer found dead at Kern Valley State Prison, homicide suspected

A man serving two life sentences for murder died Saturday at Kern Valley State Prison. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is investigating the man’s death as a homicide and the man’s cellmate has been segregated from the rest of the prison population. Officials at the Delano-area prison identified the inmate killed as 50-year-old […]
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Burger King Adds Unusual Item to the Menu

Forget ketchup, Burger King has an all-new condiment on the menu that it wants you to pair with its burgers and fries. The beloved fast food chain has introduced Peanut Butter Sauce as its latest menu innovation, but the new sauce isn't meant as an ice cream topping, but rather a pairing for its new Peanut Butter Stackers and Peanut Butter Fries.
RESTAURANTS
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy