Alabama beach makes list of best in the U.S.

By Tom Ingram
 3 days ago

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama residents know what to expect as summer approaches: a flood of traffic down the Baldwin Beach Express bound for the white sand beaches and warm waters of the Alabama Gulf Coast.

From Fort Morgan to Orange Beach, vacationers enjoy the coast’s beaches, restaurants and entertainment. According to Travel + Leisure’s list of top 25 beaches in the United States , Gulf Shores Public Beach is one of the best places to put your toes in the sand.

Gulf Shores Public Beach ranks number 18 on the list. The nation’s best, according to the list, is Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii. Despite its more than 1,300 miles of coastline, only one Florida beach made the list, number 5 Clearwater Beach, in Clearwater, Fla.

  1. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawaii
  2. Ocean City, Maryland
  3. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California
  4. Pope Beach, Lake Tahoe, Nevada
  5. Clearwater Beach, Clearwater, Florida
  6. Harris Beach, Oregon
  7. Glass Beach, Port Townsend, Washington
  8. Oak Street Beach, Chicago, Illinois
  9. Carlsmith Beach, Hilo, Hawaii
  10. Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina
  11. Grand Haven State Park, Michigan
  12. Santa Monica Beach, California
  13. Medano Creek, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
  14. North Beach, Tybee Island, Georgia
  15. Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, Massachusetts
  16. Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York
  17. Crystal Lake State Park, Barton, Vermont
  18. Gulf Shores Public Beach, Alabama
  19. Park Point Beach, Duluth, Minnesota
  20. Asbury Park Beach, New Jersey
  21. Carmel Beach, Carmel-by-the-Sea, California
  22. Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head, South Carolina
  23. Alki Beach, Seattle, Washington
  24. Ocean Beach Park, New London, Connecticut
  25. Coney Island Beach, Brooklyn, New York
Travel + Leisure considered several factors when compiling the list: the sand, the waves, seclusion, public transportation and parking, boardwalks, activities, and even the amount of shade trees. Gulf Shores’ palm trees, limpid waters and fine sand helped it stand out. Travel + Leisure also praised Gulf Shores’ easy access to parking and proximity to restaurants, shops and the boardwalk.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

