Johnson City, TN

City Manager and JCPD Chief seek public’s assistance in shooting investigations

By Staff Reports
elizabethton.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and City Manager Cathy Ball held a three-minute press conference on Wednesday to address six shootings that have occurred in the city over the last three weeks. Both were seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects...

www.elizabethton.com

WJHL

Norton PD Chief James Lane issues statement 1 year after shooting

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — Saturday will mark one year since Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot and seriously injured in the line of duty. Lane was responding to a shoplifting call at a city shopping plaza on Commonwealth Drive when he was shot. He spent weeks in the hospital and was finally released on […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

JCPD arrests suspect connected to two different shootings

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Johnson City police have made an arrest in two recent shootings downtown. Authorities have arrested 18-year-old Ja Mika Beard of Johnson City in connection with the incidents on April 30 downtown and May 4 in the Carver Housing area. Police say Beard was determined to be a suspect from evidence and […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
