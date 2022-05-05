ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cynthia Cooper-Dyke accused of abusing players as college coach, including time at TSU, USC

By Matt Young
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTnye_0fU3fdAc00
In 12 seasons a college coach, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke is 220-163. In her one previous season at TSU, she guided the Tigers to the 2013 SWAC regular-season championship. (Elaine Thompson, STF / AP)

The coaching career of Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, who starred for the Houston Comets and coached at both Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M, was filled with demeaning and abusive behavior toward her players, according to a bombshell investigative report from The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings and Dana O’Neil .

Cooper-Dyke was TSU’s coach for the past three seasons before announcing her retirement in March. TSU sent out a glowing press release about the coach’s impact on the program , but The Athletic reports that there was an ongoing Title IX investigation into Cooper-Dyke that involved a no-contact order between the coach and her players except for during practices and games. The Title IX investigation was dropped after the 59-year-old Cooper-Dyke retired.

The Athletic talked to players and family members from TSU - as well as players at Cooper-Dyke’s other coaching stops: Prairie View A&M, USC and North Carolina-Wilmington – who detailed a pattern of crude and demeaning language when dealing with players.

According to The Athletic, when Cooper-Dyke was told that one of her players with a known mental-health diagnosis was depressed, she said, “She will be all right, she just needs some d---.” She also frequently commented – sometimes in front of athletes from the schools’ men’s teams – about her player’s sexual lives in a graphic way. Another TSU player says Cooper-Dyke talked about her weight so much that she stopped eating in front of her coach.

The Athletic story has similar tales from Cooper-Dyke’s other coaching stops, with multiple players saying they were suicidal while playing for the coach and one USC player saying , “I was a mess and not a day went by that I didn’t think about taking my life and even had an idea to do it at Cynthia’s house so she could understand what a devastating impact she had on me.”

As a player, Cooper was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after winning four WNBA championships with the Houston Comets and being named Finals MVP each season. She went on to coach the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury before getting into college coaching with Prairie View A&M in 2005. She led the Panthers to their first NCAA Tournament appearance, but the program also was placed on probation by the NCAA for violations, including Cooper-Dyke giving gifts and small amounts of cash to her players. The Athletic only was able to talk to one Prairie View player from Cooper-Dyke’s tenure, and that player spoke glowingly of the coach.

Cooper-Dyke’s next stop lasted two years at UNC-Wilmington, where players told The Athletic of her abusive behavior, before she left for her first stint at TSU. She was at TSU for just one season before landing the job at USC, her alma mater. After four seasons there, USC investigated Cooper-Dyke’s alleged abusive behavior and was prepared to fire the coach, but she resigned instead. Two years later, she returned to TSU, where players allege her abusive behavior continued.

In a statement to The Athletic, Cooper-Dyke said: “Throughout my years as a coach, I’ve had countless interactions with players in my role as their coach, mentor and friend. I had positive relationships with the majority of players and staff, and my only intention was to maximize players’ potential and help them be their best. While these allegations are untrue, everyone deserves to work, play and learn in a respectful environment, and I deeply apologize for and regret any words used during the course of a spirited game or practice that offended or hurt someone.”

