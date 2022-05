NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, following a highly turbulent week for markets with more losses as traders see little relief in sight for their current list of worries: coronavirus lockdowns in China, looming interest rates hikes and inflationary pressures exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. The S&P 500 gave up 1.4% in the early going Monday. The benchmark index is coming off five weeks of losses, its longest losing streak in a decade. The Nasdaq was off 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%. The anxiety in markets has sent many kinds of assets lower, including crude oil prices and bitcoin.

STOCKS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO