ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WATCH: Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

By Alex Crowe
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The annual Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is taking place...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
WGAU

Fire at Wisconsin anti-abortion office investigated as arson

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Vandals struck an anti-abortion group's office in Wisconsin, apparently setting a fire after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite, authorities said. Flames were seen coming from Wisconsin Family Action's office shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, and the fire was...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy