Connecticut State

Bonus checks to be sent to thousands, including nurses and bus drivers – will you get a share of $30million?

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
ESSENTIAL workers could collect bonuses from a $30million fund this year.

Connecticut lawmakers have approved a plan, which includes payments of up to $1,000.

The pandemic bonuses will be overseen by the Connecticut State Comptroller Credit: Getty

The Connecticut Senate passed the plan on May 3 in a 24-12 vote and it has been sent to the governor for signature, as reported by NBC Connecticut.

The bonuses are part of an update to the budget passed last year.

The one-time payments to essential workers is called the Connecticut Premium Pay program.

It reportedly includes more than $1billion in American Rescue Plan funds.

If passed, the changes will take effect July 1.

There has been some debate about which workers are essential.

For now, a range of employees seem to be included, from health care workers to child care staff.

Below are more details about the current plan.

How much are the bonuses?

Eligible full-time workers will receive between $200 and $1,000, the AP reported.

Income is capped at $150,000.

Some part-time workers would get $500.

The bonuses are special one-time payments.

Who will qualify?

As reported by AP, eligible workers are those in phases 1a and 1b of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

It's been awhile since those guidelines came out - over two years.

A breakdown of who is in phases 1a and 1b can be found on the CDC website.

Phase 1a is health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

Phase 1b is non–health care, frontline essential workers.

The two groups cover a lot of workers, from nurses to bus drivers.

NBC reports that, for now, state workers would not get a bonus.

When will the plan and budget pass?

The Connecticut Senate passed the budget and it's now with the governor.

It is unclear if and when Governor Ned Lamont will sign the bill.

He has hinted at support in the past.

For more in consumer, The Sun covered one assistance program that offers up to $10,000.

And four ways to reduce your property tax bill.

