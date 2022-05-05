Nassau Sheriff's Department honors fallen officers at correction officer memorial

The Nassau County Sheriff's Department today honored four officers who died in the line of duty to mark National Correction Officer's week.

Officials say it's important to remember those who may not get as much public recognition.

"When our families come to this, they're eternally grateful for the recognition that their loved one is getting. We bring them out, and we try to make it as much of a special day as we could," says Brian Sullivan, of the Nassau Correction Officers Benevolent Association.

The annual Correction Officer Memorial also remembers those who died during active service and from 9/11-related illnesses.