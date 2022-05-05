ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UTPD: 2 students facing felony charges after vandalizing food delivery robot

WBIR
WBIR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two students at the University of Tennessee are facing felony vandalism charges after vandalizing a food delivery robot on campus, the UT Police Department said. Brock Garland, 20, and Patrick...

www.wbir.com

Comments / 24

JustNick
3d ago

Since they showed, that they can't handle living in a community, who depends on technology to cut their costs, they should not be allowed to be on campus anymore.

Reply
24
Kenneth Walters
3d ago

OK , But no felony charges for the guy that attacked Dave Chappelle at the nightclub with a knife. Yeah that makes sense!

Reply(2)
12
Broken Soul
3d ago

already proven to be losers. future angry and violent offenders. get a prison cell ready for them.

Reply(1)
19
